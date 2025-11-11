Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Terreno Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 59.56%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

