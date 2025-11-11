Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 36,934 Bunge Global SA $BG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bunge Global by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BG opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

