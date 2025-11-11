Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,119 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 202.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 218,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLE opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.51%.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

