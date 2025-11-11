Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,579 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Financial Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

