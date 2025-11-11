Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$32.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.09.

ERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Ero Copper Company Profile

TSE:ERO opened at C$30.99 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$34.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

