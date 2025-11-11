Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,048 JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 755.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 962.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,588,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 1,439,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,461,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 1,238,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 25.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,021,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.28.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

