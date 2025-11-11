Head-To-Head Survey: CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) versus TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPS Technologies and TTM Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies $30.32 million 2.03 -$3.13 million ($0.04) -85.75 TTM Technologies $2.78 billion 2.59 $56.30 million $1.26 55.47

Profitability

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CPS Technologies. CPS Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CPS Technologies and TTM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies -1.94% -3.99% -3.07% TTM Technologies 4.74% 13.43% 6.12%

Volatility and Risk

CPS Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of CPS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of TTM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CPS Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CPS Technologies and TTM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPS Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 TTM Technologies 0 0 5 1 3.17

TTM Technologies has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.00%. Given TTM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than CPS Technologies.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats CPS Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages that includes metal matrix composite components for hybrid circuits; and produces armor for naval and military applications. The company sells its products to microelectronics systems companies. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Norton, Massachusetts.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs. It also provides advanced ceramic RF components including standard and etched thick-film ceramic substrates; and hi-reliability multi-chip modules. In addition, the company offers radar systems including maritime surveillance and weather avoidance radar systems, surveillance products, communication systems, RF assembly and test services, and passive RF components. Further, the company provides custom designed application specific integrated circuits, high density interconnect, IC substrates, flexible and rigid flex PCBs, and custom assemblies including backplane and mid-plane assemblies, flexible and rigid-flex assemblies, and RF assemblies, as well as conventional PCBs, such as single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer boards. Additionally, it offers quick turnaround services, which includes prototype production and ramp-to-volume production, and thermal management. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, distributors, and government agencies; and aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, as well as networking applications. TTM Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

