Reviewing HomesToLife (HTLM) & Its Rivals

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) is one of 17 public companies in the "FURNITURE" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HomesToLife to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 322.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.41 billion -$10.34 million 25.27

HomesToLife’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for HomesToLife and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 78 549 320 59 2.36

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 43.59%. Given HomesToLife’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -3.02% -77.74% -2.19%

Summary

HomesToLife rivals beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HomesToLife Company Profile

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

