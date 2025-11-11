Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,794 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,344,000 after buying an additional 124,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Macerich by 358.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4,844.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MAC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Macerich Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Macerich’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -42.77%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

