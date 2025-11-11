Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $7,610,000.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,063.20. This trade represents a 32.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $81,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,650.40. This represents a 15.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 10,476 shares of company stock worth $341,024 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millrose Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MRP stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is currently 171.76%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

