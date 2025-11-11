Fund Evaluation Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fund Evaluation Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.