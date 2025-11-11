SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $473.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $480.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.