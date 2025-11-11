Fund Evaluation Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,714 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after acquiring an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.9%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

