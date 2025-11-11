186,794 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF $URA Acquired by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avalon Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.