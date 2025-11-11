186,794 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF $URA Acquired by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avalon Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
