Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 10,297 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 3.71% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $35,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

