38,421 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Purchased by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

