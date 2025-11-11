Fund Evaluation Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

