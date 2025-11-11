38,294 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Acquired by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

