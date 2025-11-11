Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,662 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 207,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.