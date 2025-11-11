iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stake Lifted by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

