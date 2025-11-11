Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1,092.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 215.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.50. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93.

Insider Activity

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

