Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of ADSK opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average of $301.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

