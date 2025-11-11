5,264 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $255.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

