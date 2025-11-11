RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,200 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHIM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,000 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,885 price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,521.25.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHIM

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 2.6%

About RHI Magnesita

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,390 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,067.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,522.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 1,932 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,885. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.