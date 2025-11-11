Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 to GBX 3,010 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,126.43.

LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,910 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,758.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,573.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,875 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,008. The company has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Brian Puffer acquired 280 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.20. Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

