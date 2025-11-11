Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $66,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after buying an additional 647,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.92 and a 200 day moving average of $329.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

