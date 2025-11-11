Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $29.24 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $29,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 181.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after acquiring an additional 628,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $139,386,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hubbell by 35.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after purchasing an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $57,432,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $462.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $484.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.83.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

