CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,173 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 29.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 31.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $358.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

