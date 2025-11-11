Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $656,000 in ADT Inc. $ADT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,428 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADT by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $123,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 668.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,051 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 86.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 6,089,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 4,624,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

