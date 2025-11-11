AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £150 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £145 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £138.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Activity

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £133.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.61. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,573.51 and a 52-week high of £134.60.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total value of £1,100,892.56. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.