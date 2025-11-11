Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 272.13 on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 and a 12 month high of GBX 490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of £81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 15th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

