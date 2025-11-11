Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 272.13 on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 and a 12 month high of GBX 490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of £81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.
