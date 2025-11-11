Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 110,500 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after buying an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after purchasing an additional 391,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,438 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8%

Sysco stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

