Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $86.5160 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $758.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 12.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.