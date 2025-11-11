Avalon Capital Management Sells 30,491 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management owned 0.85% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGUS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGUS opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
