Tamboran Resources (TBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
NYSE:TBN opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.27. Tamboran Resources has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBN. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
