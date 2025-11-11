Avalon Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

