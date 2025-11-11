Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $76.5130 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,025.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $161,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 688.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.