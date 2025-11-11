What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for SNCR Q1 Earnings?

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchronoss Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synchronoss Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

SNCR opened at $5.53 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

