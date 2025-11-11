Wedbush Has Positive Estimate for Airbnb FY2026 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.20 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $30,318,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 468,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,125,887.05. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

