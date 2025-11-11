Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 74.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS opened at $203.03 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 247.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

