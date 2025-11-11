High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on High Liner Foods and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered High Liner Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HLF
High Liner Foods Trading Down 3.8%
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.