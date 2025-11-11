Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Joby Aviation FY2026 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Joby Aviation in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JOBY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Asset Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $92,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,720.32. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,069.86. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock valued at $25,068,869 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

