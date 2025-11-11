CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TKR opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

