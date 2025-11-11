Qfin (QFIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $693.2130 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Qfin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qfin alerts:

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Qfin Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qfin

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. This is an increase from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qfin by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after buying an additional 395,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 333.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 51.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Qfin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QFIN

About Qfin

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.