National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NA
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.