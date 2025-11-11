National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.92.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$158.49 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$106.67 and a 1 year high of C$159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

