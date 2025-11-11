What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for REPX FY2026 Earnings?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

REPX opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $2,033,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 211.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $87,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,556.55. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

