Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$36.69 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently -223.53%.

In other Saputo news, insider Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.93 per share, with a total value of C$131,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,855. This represents a 20.51% increase in their position. 40.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

