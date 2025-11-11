Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Increased to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 7.9%

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$6.11. The firm has a market cap of C$555.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.38.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

