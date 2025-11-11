Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 44,981 Shares of Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 44,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $922,110.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,757,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,877. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 810 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $16,467.30.

On Friday, November 7th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,182,804.42.

MCFT stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.96 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 131.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. LHM Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 106.8% during the first quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,616 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth $906,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

