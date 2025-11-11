Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for OFS Capital (OFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS):

11/8/2025 – OFS Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – OFS Capital was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation.

11/4/2025 – OFS Capital is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – OFS Capital was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/31/2025 – OFS Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – OFS Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – OFS Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

OFS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

